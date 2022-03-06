Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

