Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 53,700 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WSBC stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

