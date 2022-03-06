Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 177,603 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,603 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in NOW by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NOW by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNOW opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.84 and a beta of 1.82.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. NOW’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

