Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CEO Purchases $96,880.00 in Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FSS opened at $34.83 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 690,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after purchasing an additional 405,563 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 243,283 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.