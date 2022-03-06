Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.60.

Quanterix stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,047 shares of company stock worth $396,471. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

