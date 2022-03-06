Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PTNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

