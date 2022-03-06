Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REGI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after buying an additional 740,630 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

