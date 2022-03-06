Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Buys $180,000.00 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NAUT opened at $3.50 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NAUT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.
About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.
