Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Buys $180,000.00 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $3.50 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAUT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

