Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS SKLKY opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. Shinsei Bank has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $3.75.
Shinsei Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shinsei Bank (SKLKY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Shinsei Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinsei Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.