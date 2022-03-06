Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

NYSE:AHH opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 791,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 584,779 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 477,015 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 676,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 419,175 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.