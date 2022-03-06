Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

APTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

