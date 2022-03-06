Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target to $34.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.30.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Azure Power Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global (Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.