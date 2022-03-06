Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $133.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.14.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.