-$0.49 EPS Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.48). Exagen posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exagen.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.50. Exagen has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

