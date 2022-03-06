Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Short Interest Update

Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCLU. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition V during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000.

Roth CH Acquisition V stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Roth CH Acquisition V has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

