Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.85 Million in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in BRP Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE BRP opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.53.
In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.
BRP Group Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
