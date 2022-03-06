JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $95.00 Price Target for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) received a $95.00 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE NTR opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

