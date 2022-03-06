JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $95.00 Price Target for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) received a $95.00 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.
NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.
NYSE NTR opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
