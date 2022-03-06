Morgan Stanley Cuts PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $33.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

PRO opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.61. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,430,000 after buying an additional 1,308,967 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,006,000 after buying an additional 368,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PROS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,488,000 after buying an additional 341,276 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,480,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,584 shares during the period.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

