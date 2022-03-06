Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 32,990 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,990 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in McAfee were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCFE. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the third quarter worth $36,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McAfee by 713.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 40.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 906,927 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in McAfee during the third quarter worth $18,020,000. Finally, Islet Management LP raised its position in McAfee by 555.0% during the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 654,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 554,998 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McAfee alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $634,705,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

MCFE stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCFE. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

McAfee Profile (Get Rating)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.