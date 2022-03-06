Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 5,522 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 114.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

PMM stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.25%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

