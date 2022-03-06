Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Entegris by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Entegris by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $116.31 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average of $132.46.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

