Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $67.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

