Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 13,508 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nokia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nokia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia by 18.6% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NOK. StockNews.com lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Nokia stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.