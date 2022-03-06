Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,040. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.