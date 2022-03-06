Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 46,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRG shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market cap of $729.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

