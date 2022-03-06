Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.77

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 52045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 266,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 67,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,001,183.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,259,258 shares of company stock worth $117,787,236 and sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,713,000 after acquiring an additional 651,488 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,782 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,050,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

