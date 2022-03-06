Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $378.22

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $378.22 and last traded at $377.53, with a volume of 7592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $372.96.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

