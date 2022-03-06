Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $146.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146.50 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.97), with a volume of 2700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($2.05).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 185.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.08.

In other Amati AIM VCT news, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 4,506 shares of Amati AIM VCT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £7,479.96 ($10,036.17).

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

