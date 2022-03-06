Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 265,474 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

