Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.02 Million Stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,165 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Capital Product Partners were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 84.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

