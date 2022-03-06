Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,069,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

