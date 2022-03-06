8,702 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

