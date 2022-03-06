Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,279 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $118,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.