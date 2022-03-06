Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Mizuho

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAGE. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

