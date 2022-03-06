Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck Sells 1,028 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HII opened at $218.04 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

