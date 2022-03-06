Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck Sells 1,028 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
HII opened at $218.04 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.