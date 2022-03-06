Insider Selling: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President Sells 11,782 Shares of Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $854.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

HBNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.