Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 196,766 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,766 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 37.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 27.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 23,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 77,381 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTEM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MTEM opened at $2.39 on Friday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $134.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

