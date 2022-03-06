Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,319,968 shares of company stock valued at $84,917,222. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.16 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

