Millennium Management LLC Buys 18,300 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

EXLS opened at $123.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

