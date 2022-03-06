Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 153.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

ABMD stock opened at $313.72 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.74 and its 200-day moving average is $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

