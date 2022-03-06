Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after acquiring an additional 241,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,678 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,409,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RNP opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

