UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Trex were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Trex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Trex by 20.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.62.

NYSE:TREX opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

