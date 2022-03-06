UBS Group AG Sells 2,735 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

DQ stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

