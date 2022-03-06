UBS Group AG Trims Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,820,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 87.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 680,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 271,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

