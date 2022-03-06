Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $727,000 Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 101.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

