Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $761,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in Carter’s by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 38,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. Citigroup increased their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Shares of CRI opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.68 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

