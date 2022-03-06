Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 55,804 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 55,804 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in PDC Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,203,010 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 2.95. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $71.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

