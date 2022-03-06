Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 61.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 138.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $140.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($23.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -31.3 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

