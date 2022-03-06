Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,467 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 86,991 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Archrock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 67,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 13.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Archrock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.79.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

