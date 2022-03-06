RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.48. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 409,386 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

