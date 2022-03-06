RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RNWK opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.48. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.66.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealNetworks (RNWK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.